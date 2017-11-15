‘You’re the Worst’ Will End After Its Fifth Season

11.15.17

You might want to drown your sorrows in trash juice, because FXX has announced that You’re the Worst has been renewed for a fifth and final season in 2018, just ahead of Wednesday night’s two-part season finale. Series creator and showrunner Stephen Falk and FX Networks are said to have made a joint decision to end the beloved comedy, according to a release from the network.

Falk said of the decision to end the series, “Making You’re The Worst has been an incredible experience and FX Networks have been dream partners.” He continued, “I am thankful to have the opportunity to be thoroughly judged whether or not we ‘stick the landing’ – which is a thing people say now that stupid Breaking Bad had to end so damn perfectly.” Nick Grad, President of Original Programing for FX Networks, added, “Stephen’s singular vision for the series has been its guiding force from the start and our decision, while difficult, will allow the series to end on its own terms and in a way most satisfying to its devoted fans.”

You’re the Worst earned critical acclaim for its brutal and honest depiction of mental health issues, but has struggled to find its footing in recent episodes. Giving the series a definitive expiration date at this point is probably a smart move, as we get closer to figuring out whether or not these two crazy kids can make it after all.

