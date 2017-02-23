James Corden’s Best Carpool Karaokes

Zach Galifianakis Is The Houseguest From Hell After A Misunderstanding On 'The Late Late Show'

02.23.17

When you see the word “houseguest” tossed out there, the first thought should be the Sinbad classic film from 1995. Not only did it give Phil Hartman an entertaining vehicle alongside a modern comedic legend, but it introduced some of us to The Commodores. Not too bad.

But now, thanks to The Late Late Show, houseguest can conjure up some new memories featuring Zach Galifianakis. Stemming from his last appearance on the show, Galifianakis takes James Corden’s offer to come by anytime to heart and practically moves into Corden’s offices. The real problem is that Galifianakis sticks around, it’s that he’s the worst guest possible. He snores while lying in a pile of filth, he mixes margaritas at 10 AM while you’re trying to talk on the phone, and he only uses fax to contact people because he doesn’t trust email.

