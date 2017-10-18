YouTube

As Matt Saracen on Friday Night Lights, Zach Gilford played a young backup quarterback who was thrust into the role of team savior (and grown-up) by circumstance. In his new YouTube Red series (which is streaming now), Lifeline, Gilford is once again playing the part of hero. But this time, it’s all a bit complicated by his job as a time jumper who works for an insurance company that sends agents into the future to save their client’s lives and his regret about the past. Hopefully, he won’t regret revealing his favorite drink, DVR habits, and his presently painful collection of favorite sports teams to us in this Uproxx 20.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Rye, rocks.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Pod Save America and any of its hosts.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

Survivor.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Cheeseburger and cheese fries and deep dish pizza.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Bleacher Report, NYTimes.com, Panna Cooking, New York Times cooking.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Past few years? “Uptown Funk.”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Stop lying.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Is Kareem Hunt hurt?”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Front row at Dave Matthews Band.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

The Power of One

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Married me.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Slight edge to Family Guy.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Long hike in the mountains with my dog and friends/wife, followed by a drink.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Bridesmaids.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Bears, Bulls, and White Sox.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

There have been too many amazing meals. Probably on a mountain in Peru. Camping and the “cook” made an insane fish dish. Don’t even know how he got it up there.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

The Mountain Between Us.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Tiffany Amber Thiessen.

20. What would you cook if Nick Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Who is Nick Cage?

[Ed. Note: Typos happen in email interviews sometimes but we prefer to think Gilford was asking an existential question about who Nicolas Cage is. And aren’t we all?]

