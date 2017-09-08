This Week On ‘Zoo’: We’re Having A Baby On A Quarantined Airplane!

CBS

Folks, we have a problem. There is so much I need to tell you about Zoo, but there’s no time. There just isn’t any time. Because if I start down the whole “Jamie pretended to turn Duncan back into Mitch because she wanted Duncan to kill Abigail but then Abigail came back to life and killed everyone and also Jamie almost couldn’t change Duncan back to Mitch later because a baby invisible snake hatched on the plane and ate the controller but then she chopped the snake in half and ripped the controller right out of the snake’s digestive system” rabbit hole, well, we’ll never get to the important stuff, like the fact that Clementine is in labor on a quarantined airplane and the baby is humanity’s only chance of survival.

See what I mean? It’s a problem. So, in an attempt to simplify things (lol), I’m going to break it all down into sections.

Clem and her baby’s father have to run around and bring everyone back to life using the ooze from the stasis tank that somehow kept Mitch alive for 10 years and saved Clem’s fetus.

This whole thing was kind of amazing, for two reasons:

– Clem is just pregnant as all heck and dragging huge tanks of liquid around an airplane, and she knows exactly how to use all the high-tech science/medical things despite being a 20-year-old non-scientist/doctor because everyone on this show is an expert on everything, which I love dearly.

– They literally ended on a cliffhanger last week with everyone dead on the plane and they revived everyone during the cold open and yada-yada’d the science behind it to such a breathtaking degree that the magical life-giving ooze they extracted from the tank to do it was referred to as — I swear to God — “tank serum.”

Also, after bringing Abe back to life, Mitch realized he still had a gaping wound that was getting worse, so Mitch patched up the wound using 1) a scorpion’s sting, 2) a credit card, and 3) what appeared to be duct tape. This show gives me more life than any tank serum ever could.

The plane is under quarantine because the hybrid spores in the area have contaminated the air to an unhealthy degree.

How unhealthy? How about “So unhealthy that some dude’s head exploded”?

CBS

[extremely science voice] Pretty unhealthy, in my opinion.