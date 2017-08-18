CBS

Okay, there is an electrocharged demonic octopus on the airplane. It’s wrapped around the power source and emitting some sort of ooze that is shortcircuiting everything. The plane is wobbling about in the sky and it might go down and their only hope is a “master switch” that is located in the plane’s bar, which brings up two important points:

It will never not be hilarious that the high-tech government issue flying laboratory also has a fully stocked bar in its own separate room like it’s a luxury train instead of humanity’s last airborne hope against extermination and sterility. I like to picture them landing the plane in Delaware to stock up on tax-free liquor, like, in the middle of a mission.

Why would anyone put the master switch to a multimillion-dollar science plane in the plane’s bar? So many things could go wrong. Zoo remains the best show, possibly ever.

So that’s what’s going on in this episo-

How did an octopus get on the plane?

Wait. What is this? I didn’t know I was taking questions.

Yeah, sorry to interrupt. I’m just a little lost.

Ahh, okay. Well, it turns out that Jackson’s evil secret sister, Abigail, who created and is controlling the hybrids, snuck it onto the plane when she waltzed in there last week, before she took Jackson hostage.

But… don’t octopuses need to live in water?

Man, we just saw an invisible Peruvian snake that lived in an abandoned funhouse last week. “Octopus in an airplane” is like a 3 on the nutso scale for this show.

Ahh, okay. Good point. I guess I’m with you now. Please, continue.

Okay. So while this is going on, with everyone freaking out on a malfunctioning airplane that has a demonic octopus onboard, and conversations like this taking place…

CBS

… Abigail has Jackson holed up in a laboratory in Copenhagen, shackled up as her prisoner and strapped to electrodes so she can steal the frequency in his brain that allows him to communicate with animals. To do this, she unleashes a tiger and covers him in blood, knowing he’ll have to make the tiger chill out if he wants to, like, not get eaten. Which he does. Bob Benson from Mad Men is covered in blood and communicating with tigers in Copenhagen. Let that sink in for a second

But just for a second, because now she needs the frequency he uses to make the animals attack, so she starts taunting him about his dead family, who blew up in an explosion at a gas station years earlier, which is still somehow only like the seventh most dramatic event in the poor guy’s life.

CBS

And eventually it gets to be too much and he makes the tiger charge, only to watch her shoot it and lock in the frequency.