Amy Schumer Asks For Gun Safety Donations In Lieu Of Gifts After Announcing Her Marriage

02.15.18 8 hours ago

Amy Schumer married her chef boyfriend Chris Fischer in a surprise ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday. She announced the news by posting a gallery of photos from her wedding on Instagram Thursday, which was attended by her close friend Jennifer Lawrence, among others. Schumer was first spotted with Fischer having dinner in New York City last November, but the couple only made their relationship “Instagram official” on Sunday just a few days before the ceremony.

Unfortunately, their newlywed bliss was cut short due to the tragic events that unfolded in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, when 19-year-old alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz killed at least 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School. The issue of gun safety has been something near and dear to Schumer’s heart since a gunman opened fire during a screening of Trainwreck in July of 2015, killing two and wounding several others.

So following the announcement of her marriage, Sen. Chuck Schumer’s niece addressed the tragedy in a separate post, after first noting that no, she’s not pregnant — because Amy is nothing if not always on brand. “No gifts but thank you for asking,” she wrote. “Instead please consider a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety. Thought of Mayci and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence.”

