If you haven’t been keeping abreast of the newest dumb viral “challenge” going around, a small number of teens have been posting videos of themselves biting into Tide Pods on YouTube. This is really happening. Tide had to tell people to stop. Tide had to make a video with Rob Gronkowski telling people to stop. If Gronk is telling you something seems dumb, it’s extra super dumb.

Who could have guessed that The Onion would prove so prescient when they published a satirical article in 2015 (written by an imaginary child) with the title “So Help Me God, I’m Going To Eat One Of Those Multicolored Detergent Pods”? Then, last year, College Humor made a joke video about eating the pods. And now here we are. What a time to be alive.

Twitter has been making jokes about the Tide Pod Challenge, and there have been plenty of jokes made since the first time we rounded up a few.

