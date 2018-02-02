Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Despite Trump’s best efforts to throw the scent off the Russia probe with the impending release of the Devin Nunes memo, it’s clearly only a matter of time before the chickens come home to roost. Outspoken Trump critic Billy Eichner knows this, which is why he was in a very, very good mood while chatting with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night.

“You were saying Trump might be innocent,” Eichner started off telling Kimmel, barely able to contain himself. “I’ve never seen a person who’s more obviously guilty of something in my entire life.” Running down the list of everyone Trump has fired or has wanted to fire, Eichner quipped, “You would have to be Rose Nyland on the Golden Girls not to realize this man is guilty.”

“I mean, you would have to be Joey on Friends not to be able to piece this together,” he continued, as both Kimmel and the audience lost it. “I’ve seen harder to solve mysteries on Castle. This is not hard.” “But okay, here we are,” Eichner said, throwing his hands in the air.