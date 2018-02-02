Despite Trump’s best efforts to throw the scent off the Russia probe with the impending release of the Devin Nunes memo, it’s clearly only a matter of time before the chickens come home to roost. Outspoken Trump critic Billy Eichner knows this, which is why he was in a very, very good mood while chatting with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night.
“You were saying Trump might be innocent,” Eichner started off telling Kimmel, barely able to contain himself. “I’ve never seen a person who’s more obviously guilty of something in my entire life.” Running down the list of everyone Trump has fired or has wanted to fire, Eichner quipped, “You would have to be Rose Nyland on the Golden Girls not to realize this man is guilty.”
“I mean, you would have to be Joey on Friends not to be able to piece this together,” he continued, as both Kimmel and the audience lost it. “I’ve seen harder to solve mysteries on Castle. This is not hard.” “But okay, here we are,” Eichner said, throwing his hands in the air.
I mean this seriously — guilty of what? My biggest beef with the whole Russia collusion thing is that no one (that I have seen) has pointed to an actual crime. Like, an actual action that violates an actual criminal statute. So what is being investigated? “Stuff”?
(And if anyone actually knows the law being investigated, I’d actually love to hear it, because I would actually like to research it.)
You can collude with foreign governments before you get in office. Reagan’s people did with Iran to not release the hostages until he got in. It’s bad, but unless you take money or commit treason with a country we’re at war with, it’s hard to prosecute.
But collusion *for what*? Doing what? What was the act? At first, it was all “stealing the election,” except for the complete lack of any actual vote tampering or fraud. So, what was this collusion for? What did they do? What was the quid and what was the quo? You can’t say there was “collusion,” if there is no, you know, colluding to do something. Conspiracy to do what? Or even, what evidence of a conspiracy?
That’s what has me scratching my head. So much of this seems to be coming from the premise that “I don’t like you therefore you’re guilty of things.” And you don’t actually have to specify what things.
“I don’t understand what’s going on” is the new “there’s no case!”
Okay, Chomp, this is exactly what I mean. They have an awesome loophole in law — you cannot convict or even charge someone with murder if there is no body. We can all know they’re dead, we can be certain of it, but if there’s no body, no murder. It’s called corpus delecti.
I am asking — sincerely — what crime are you accusing Trump of? Vote tampering? Bribery? What are you saying that he did with Putin or Russia? Because no one can say “this is what we think happened,” much less prove it. No one can point to a single LAW that they are investigating. If I am investigating a murder, it’s because I have a body. If I’m investigating someone for dealing, it’s because I found drugs somewhere. What is the thing that is being investigated? What is the act?
The crimes being investigated are conspiracy against the United States, lying to the FBI, and obstruction of justice.
Manafort and Gates have been charged with Conspiracy. Flynn and Papadopolous have plead guilty to lying to the FBI. While the president has not been charged, his actions make many believe that he is obstructing justice, or at the very least trying to.
It should be noted that obstruction of justice was part of the Clinton impeachment. It should also be noted that in the articles of impeachment against Nixon one of the items was making intentionally false statements with the intent to deceive the American public. One could contend that the current president has also done this, and I’m sure it is something being considered as well by the investigation. Not that it is a crime, per se, but because it speaks to a desire to obfuscate the public perception.
@HeyKoolAid, the thing is though, it was SPECIFIC. Clinton lied under oath about attacking Paula Jones and then about dalliances with other women, including Monica Lewinsky. There was a lawsuit, by Jones, and he lied in the deposition. He then lied to investigators who looking into his perjury charges. Again, there is a specific act. It wasn’t just that he’s a lying liar and, like, everyone totally knows that. Same with Nixon — about the investigation into the Watergate break-in. There was a crime (which he wasn’t involved in) and a coverup (which he was).
What is the underlying CRIME that Trump is being accused of? Being a dick isn’t a crime. And even just a lie isn’t a crime — no one tried to jail Bush Sr for “read my lips – no new taxes” or Obama for promising to close Gitmo. Even Clinton wouldn’t have gotten in trouble if he’d said “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” to the public and just told the truth to Ken Starr.
There is no obstruction of justice without a crime, and no one can actually outline what crime he (or his associates, a la Nixon) is being investigated for.
Seriously, the Trump voters assuming there’s no case because they don’t understand that ALLEGEDLY a) money changed hands, b) intelligence changed hands c) they obstructed justice in the investigation is wild to me. Just because you followed a whole bunch of Russian propaganda pages during the election (like fully paid for and run by the kremlin) and bought into his garbage, doesn’t mean “no crime was committed.” I agree, tricking gullible morons like yourself ISN’T a crime. The other 3 are. Not too difficult to understand.
What money, with whom, and for what? What intelligence?
Now, for, like, Uranium One, that’s a legit argument. Russian companies got 20% of our uranium reserves, and the Clintons (through various foundations) got at least $6,000,000. That may be totally bogus, it may be real, but it is also SPECIFIC. The crime is the uranium deal. The benefit is the cash. The primary parties are clearly identified — at least two Russian companies, two charitable foundations, and Clinton. THAT is the kind of thing that you can investigate.
What money changed hands? To what purpose? By whom? What intelligence and when? Be specific.
BTW, the “Russian propaganda” was about $150,000 of Facebook ads which mostly ran after the election and mostly (though not all) in favor of BLM and other liberal causes. And even then — buying a facebook ad isn’t illegal and isn’t a sign of any kind of collusion. Lots of countries purchase advertising in other countries and lots of countries have opinions on other people’s elections. (Remember how we were all supposed to swoon at how much the “international community” loved Obama?) Obama and Clinton straight up rigged elections in both the Palestinian Authority and Kenya to try to get in parties more favorable to their agenda. Reagan did the whole “tear down this wall” speech. That kind of thing is kind of common.
@sunny-dee Honestly, if I thought you were capable of rational discussion and it wasn’t 5pm on a Friday I would explain to you how and why what you wrote is so ridiculous but I’m not gonna waste my time. @aroorda probably isn’t gonna waste his time either and I don’t blame him. Every time I read one of your posts I can actually feel my brain cells dying. The “Russians actually supported BLM” is especially laughable and demonstrably untrue. Here’s a hint, stupid – the idea was to sow division and discord and the easiest ways to do that in America are to a) inflame racial tensions and b) exacerbate partisan divides. I’ll even give you a link to get you started on your journey from stupidity – [nwu.org]
Be sure to check out the links at the bottom!
I will say you offer a very compelling argument for why IQ tests should be a prerequisite for the right to vote. I love how you start off under the pretense of ‘just wanting some answers’ and then almost immediately slip into deranged recitation of rote right-wing talking points. Uranium One! WHATABOUTISM! Actually the Russians helped the DEMOCRATS! We interfere in elections all the time! No wrongdoing happened despite Trump’s own appointed intelligence directors unanimously agreeing the Russians actively interfered!
Did I just win moron bingo?
So, Russia spent $100k on ads supporting BLM, and that really means he supports Trump? The ads were targeted in Baltimore and Ferguson:
[atlantablackstar.com]
You know, those hotbeds of Trump supporters. Like, even if they’re trying to inflame racial tensions, they’re doing it by targeting not-Trump supporters.
And, yes, the Communists have been trying to use racial tension to divide America since the 1950s, but that wasn’t because they were secretly pro-Republican. It’s simply because they’re anti-American.
But, I also notice — your argument consists of personal insults and no details on what you’re actually arguing. Link me. I’ll click it, otherwise I’m going to assume that your argument is largely emotional, what with the insults and lack of details.