The FCC may have technically repealed net neutrality under the Trump administration, but the fight is not over yet. Democratic Senators are planning to force a vote to restore regulations, and — while that may or may not work — technology giants like Netflix, Google, Amazon, and Facebook are already preparing for legal battles and individual states are finding ways around it.

Now, the free and open internet is finding an unlikely ally in Burger King. A lot of people still don’t understand what the big deal is when it comes to net neutrality, so the fast food chain decided to demonstrate using, what else, its classic Whopper® sandwich. In a social experiment posted to YouTube, Burger King duped unsuspecting patrons into believing that they would have to pay more for a Whopper to get it immediately, because the corporation thought it could make more money selling chicken sandwiches and chicken fries.

Unsurprisingly, this did not go over so great with hungry diners, but on the plus side at least now they might have a better understanding of the impact the repeal could potentially have on their lives. Burger King firmly believes the internet should be just like the Whopper: “the same for everyone.”

Anyone who would like to help keep net neutrality safe can head over to Change.org to sign the petition in support.