Getty Image

As a judge prepares to sentence former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar for seven separate counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting over one hundred young girls and women — some, under the age of 13 — 88 women are expected to read victim impact statements before the court. In a cruel turn of fate however, McKayla Maroney, who was one of Nassar’s victims in addition to other famous gymnasts such as Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman, is being blocked from speaking out due to the non-disclosure agreement she signed.

Maroney settled with Team USA Gymnastics to the tune of $1.25 million in December of 2016, and she faces a $100,000 fine should she break that agreement. Maroney accepted the settlement because she was in dire need of the money to seek psychological treatment as a result of the abuse.

The sad irony of the situation seems unfair and insensitive, suffice to say. But if Maroney should decide speak out, it looks like she might be able to do so without suffering the penalty. On Tuesday model Chrissy Teigen came forward on Twitter and offered to pay the gymnast’s fine. “The entire principle of this should be fought – an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers,” she wrote. “I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla.”

Maroney is now suing Team USA Gymnastics on grounds that it was illegal for USA Gymnastics to expect her to sign the clause in exchange for her silence.

(Via Daily Mail)