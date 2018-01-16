Chrissy Teigen Offered To Pay McKayla Maroney’s NDA Fine If She Speaks At Larry Nassar’s Sentencing

01.16.18 12 hours ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

As a judge prepares to sentence former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar for seven separate counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting over one hundred young girls and women — some, under the age of 13 — 88 women are expected to read victim impact statements before the court. In a cruel turn of fate however, McKayla Maroney, who was one of Nassar’s victims in addition to other famous gymnasts such as Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman, is being blocked from speaking out due to the non-disclosure agreement she signed.

Maroney settled with Team USA Gymnastics to the tune of $1.25 million in December of 2016, and she faces a $100,000 fine should she break that agreement. Maroney accepted the settlement because she was in dire need of the money to seek psychological treatment as a result of the abuse.

The sad irony of the situation seems unfair and insensitive, suffice to say. But if Maroney should decide speak out, it looks like she might be able to do so without suffering the penalty. On Tuesday model Chrissy Teigen came forward on Twitter and offered to pay the gymnast’s fine. “The entire principle of this should be fought – an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers,” she wrote. “I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla.”

Maroney is now suing Team USA Gymnastics on grounds that it was illegal for USA Gymnastics to expect her to sign the clause in exchange for her silence.

(Via Daily Mail)

Around The Web

TAGSGYMNASTICSMCKAYLA MARONEY

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 16 hours ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 5 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 7 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP