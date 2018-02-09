Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got into a contentious spat on The View Friday morning while discussing the White House Rob Porter domestic abuse scandal and what Chief of Staff John Kelly may or may not have known. What’s of note here is that both women are actually on the same side of the issue. However, Behar’s brash sense of humor rubbed McCain the wrong way, and the latter felt that Behar was being insensitive to domestic violence victims.
“We shouldn’t make levity of this, we’re talking about the abuse of a woman,” McCain interjected. “Look at that photo, you shouldn’t be laughing.”
“We”re talking about Kelly, we’re not talking about abuse right now,” Behar shot back. “Don’t say something like that.” After some back and forth, McCain declared that as a Republican she was offended by Behar’s candor. “As a Democrat, I’m offended by Republicans,” Behar offered.
Sunny Hostin managed to steer the conversation back to the subject at hand, but clearly McCain had been stewing. A few minutes later, while discussing how Jared Kushner doesn’t have White House security clearance, McCain turned it back around.
Didn’t Behar leave a The View, and didn’t she come back because she couldn’t make it outside her little hen house?
Joy Behar is Kathy Griffin levels of horrible.
Dang, ol’ Nancy Grace is looking worse by the year
Pfft. McCain clearly doesn’t want to have a conversation, she wants to be told she’s right, even when she’s wrong. She refuses to acknowledge when she is in the wrong, even when it’s crystal clear. She’s a snowflake who can’t take any form of criticism. Enjoy your time on the Van Jones show and the over/under on how long it will take you to get outraged over something is 15 seconds.
“We here at the Punching Babies party can’t understand why the other side doesn’t want to talk about punching babies in a way that’s respectful”
Which party is the Punching Babies party and why?
platitudes and hubris? … well ooo la di dah!
McCain is rude & condensing, never admits that she may be wrong about something. Her predecessor Jedidiah, during an exchange of words, or having a difference of opinion, at lest let the other person speak. McCain thinks she knows everything. She irritates me everytime she opens her mouth. She’s a prime example of the old adage, ‘it doesn’t matter what you know, but who.’
Well closed minded people like you irritate me!! Like i said in my previous post is this NOT a show about people’s views on topics or should it be called THIER VIEW since thier’s is RIGHT and everyone elses is WRONG.The only RUDE and CONDENSING people here are YOU and whoever else has such a closed mind.HAVE SOME RESPECT . What irritates me is when someone opens their mouth who obviously along with the host of THEIR VIEW think they know everything!!!!!!!
watch out for the shift button partner
I’m not sure how to read this reply? Is it serious or supposed to be an impression of McCain?
Fuck Joy the fat cunt
Fire Joy the big mouth already
Joy is nothing but a lip munching Hillary lover
I don’t understand Meghan most of the time. She told the group she didn’t vote for Trump, & she couldnt wait for her Dad to return to the Senate so he could stand up to Trump on issues, yet, she continually defends the entire Republican Party & takes Joys comment personally. If Meghan doesn’t support Trump, why did she get so angry when Joy said the Republican Party offended her because they support the racist. I don’t think Meghan knows who she is. She’s a diehard Republican but doesn’t like Trump & doesn’t feel she can criticize the GOP one bit which is inconsistent. Joy knows who she is & what she believes.