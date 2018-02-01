Donald Trump Accidentally Reminded Everyone That Melania Once Starred In A 2005 Aflac Commercial

02.01.18 3 Comments

Donald Trump may not currently be in the best graces with his wife Melania. Rumors have been swirling about the couple’s marriage since news of an alleged affair between Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels broke, which was fueled when the first lady canceled a trip to Davos with her husband and arrived and left separately for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

It’s probably safe to say that Trump did not help his current situation while meeting with an employee from the Georgia-based insurance company Aflac on Thursday morning. The employee was there to thank the president for his tax reform bill with a gift of Aflac duck mascot socks.

Then Trump went and said this:

“Well your chairman I know very well, and he’s done a fantastic job. And they actually, a long time ago, hired my wife to do a big commercial. You know that, right? An Aflac commercial. And I think it was a successful commercial too.” Trump responded, according to a pool report.

Yes, although the world had largely forgotten about it until Trump opened his big mouth, his wife starred in a 2005 commercial for Aflac called “Experiment,” (above) which spoofs Frankenstein’s monster movies by transplanting Melania’s voice into the duck and the duck’s (voiced by Gilbert Gottfried) into Melania “to tell the world the benefits of Aflac with sex appeal!”

The spot debuted just three months after the couple married, and at the time Melania said in a statement, “I am very excited to make my acting debut in the latest Aflac commercial. Donald is known for saying ‘You’re fired’; maybe I will be known for saying ‘Aflac.'”

Maybe you, will, Melania! Maybe now you finally just will.

(Via NY Daily News, AdWeek)

