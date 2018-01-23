A ‘Flaming Heap’ Was Found Burning In A New York City Subway Car

01.23.18 2 hours ago

Ahh, New York ❤️🔥

A post shared by Stephen (@stibbanski) on

Just like that Taylor Swift song goes: “Welcome to New York, it’s been waitin’ for you.” Early Sunday morning, passengers aboard the F train at the Second Avenue station in New York City witnessed a heap that may have been a coat or backpack burning on a subway seat, like it was the most natural thing in the world. As the New York Post points out, the scene looked like something straight out of the 1979 film The Warriors.

The flames were caught in an 11 second video by bystander Stephen Santayana, who posted to social media with the caption, “Ahh, New York,” unsure of what started the blaze. “Just whipped my phone out like everyone else,” he added in a comment, because really, what else are you going to do in a situation like that? The fire was apparently discovered around 2:30 a.m., and service had already resumed by 2:56 a.m. after the FDNY responded.

Of course, a flaming heap of indiscernible origin is far from the strangest thing to have been found in a New York City subway, which has seen everything from dead sharks to live crickets to even LeBron James and the dang Cleveland Cavaliers. Another perfectly normal day in New York City.

