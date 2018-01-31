Pornhub Is Offering Philadelphia Barrels Of Lube To Grease Street Poles For The Super Bowl

Ahead of the playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month, the city of Philadelphia attempted to prevent enthusiastic sports fans from literally climbing street poles — which is a thing in Philly — by greasing them with Crisco.

Yeah … so about that: It didn’t work.

Sgt. Eric Gripp of the Philadelphia Police Department later told Philly.com in a statement, “The fact that we were greasing them doesn’t mean we were daring people to climb them. Unfortunately it became a thing ahead of time so people thought we were daring them to topple the grease.”

Suffice to say, the city isn’t bothering to grease the poles ahead of Sunday’s Superbowl since fans will just climb them anyway.

As such, the adult entertainment website Pornhub is offering lubricant — a whopping 110 gallons of the stuff in two 55 barrels — to the city full of lovable idiots “to prohibit any tomfoolery after the game from Eagles fans.” For what it’s worth, lube sounds more slippery than Crisco, and better for the environment.

