Piers Morgan has long been the focus of many jokes over the years, usually taking them on directly by addressing his critics on Twitter or television. This time around, he seems to be handling both ends — or just one judging from the imagery he’s sharing. It would seem that The Mash Report on BBC aired a segment with Rachel Parris that featured the following image illustrating Morgan’s recent interview with President Donald Trump:
As you can see, Morgan noticed and decided to air his grievances about the imagery being used on publicly funded television on Twitter. This involved sharing the picture, which would seem silly at first until you realized he shared it at least three more times.
