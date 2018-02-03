Getty Image

Piers Morgan has long been the focus of many jokes over the years, usually taking them on directly by addressing his critics on Twitter or television. This time around, he seems to be handling both ends — or just one judging from the imagery he’s sharing. It would seem that The Mash Report on BBC aired a segment with Rachel Parris that featured the following image illustrating Morgan’s recent interview with President Donald Trump:

Amusing though this image may be to many people, can you imagine the BBC broadcasting it if the President was Hillary Clinton or the interviewer was a woman? #TheMashReport @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/2mazoAzpwd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018

As you can see, Morgan noticed and decided to air his grievances about the imagery being used on publicly funded television on Twitter. This involved sharing the picture, which would seem silly at first until you realized he shared it at least three more times.

The BBC thinks this is OK to broadcast. But if it depicted high profile women, there would be outrage.

Why the double standard? pic.twitter.com/xcdxpEJD3E — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018

If the BBC broadcast an image like this after a female journalist interviewed @theresa_may – all hell would break loose & people would be fired. Gender equality shouldn't just apply to pay – should it? pic.twitter.com/9xNqGPjZl9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018