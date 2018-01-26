Reba McEntire Is KFC’s New Colonel Sanders

KFC‘s constant recasting of Colonel Sanders has been a strange yet effective marketing move. The Colonel has marketed sunscreen and even sent a sandwich into space, and the ever growing list has included some real wild cards. No one ever sticks around for long, with the former colonels including Rob Lowe, Vincent Kartheiser, Rob Riggle, Jim Gaffigan, George Hamilton, Billy Zane, Norm McDonald, and Darrell Hammond. While that is truly an eclectic list, KFC has decided to go in a different direction for 2018.

In a new twist, the Colonel will now be played by country legend Reba McEntire. That’s right. Ladies can be colonels, too.

McEntire will be donning the mustache and white suit through April, promoting the new Smokey Mountain BBQ fried chicken. In her first of probably many songs, McEntire assures viewers that nothing’s changed and that she’s “definitely not a woman.” Here’s hoping this iteration of the Colonel gets to rip off her mustache and expose her true self at some point. Until then, she hopes you forget her uncanny likeness to a certain country music star and just enjoy your deep fried chicken.

One thing is for sure, though: no one is as excited about Reba’s chicken as this woman.

(Via The A.V. Club)

