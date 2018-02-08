Seth Meyers Gets ‘Petty’ Over Trump’s Flapping Hair: ‘I Guess There’s One Draft You Couldn’t Dodge’

#Late Night With Seth Meyers #Donald Trump #Seth Meyers
News & Culture Writer
02.08.18

In the midst of all of the real news going on in the world this week — the impending congress shutdown while Trump demands a multi-million dollar military parade — one video has been making the rounds and getting people chattering. While boarding Air Force One en route from Washington D.C. to Mar-a-Lago late last week, a gust of wind finally revealed what is underneath the president’s carefully molded coif of hair and … it was even more horrifying than most of us could imagine.

The incident (are we calling it “hair-gate” yet?) quickly became the subject of late night talk show fodder, and Seth Meyers was no exception. While he noted on Wednesday night that he usually prides himself on providing “depth, insight, and clarity” on issues facing Americans — then, “something like this happens.” As such, he was thrilled to introduce a new segment called “Let’s Get Petty.”

“Wow dude,” Meyers started off gleefully. “Well I guess there’s one draft you couldn’t dodge,” referring to Trump’s infamous “bones spurs” that he used as an excuse for draft deferment. From there he proceeded to unload on the president with childish insult after childish insult, such as “Where ya goin’? Bald?” and “It’s like a mullet except no one showed up to the party in the back.”

Petty? Maybe. But “petty” and “cathartic” aren’t exactly mutually exclusive, so we’ll take it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Late Night With Seth Meyers#Donald Trump#Seth Meyers
TAGSdonald trumpLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSseth meyers

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 9 hours ago
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 day ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 3 days ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 6 days ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 1 week ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP