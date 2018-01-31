People Couldn’t Stop Joking About Rep. Joseph Kennedy III’s Mouth During His State Of The Union Rebuttal

#Donald Trump
Managing Editor, Trending
01.30.18

Marco Rubio’s infamous rebuttal moment with a water bottle may have found a competitor from the other side of the aisle on Tuesday night. Representative Joe Kennedy III gave the Democratic response to Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, hitting back at the policies laid out by Trump and setting the stage for the year to come. But many paid no attention to Kennedy’s words during the rebuttal and were far more interested in what was going on with the side of his mouth.

Most are crediting some overzealous chapstick use for the look, coupled with the lighting in the setting chosen for the response. Others thought it was just some drool that managed to make its way out. No matter the reason, it became a point for Trump supporters to hang onto and gave us a slim viral moment at the close of the night — though some might disagree.

Others didn’t see it that way and shared their own takes:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdemocratsdonald trumpJoe Kennedy IIISTATE OF THE UNION

How Music Connects Us

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

01.29.18 2 days ago
Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

01.29.18 2 days ago 7 Comments
The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 6 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 7 days ago 10 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP