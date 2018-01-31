Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Marco Rubio’s infamous rebuttal moment with a water bottle may have found a competitor from the other side of the aisle on Tuesday night. Representative Joe Kennedy III gave the Democratic response to Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, hitting back at the policies laid out by Trump and setting the stage for the year to come. But many paid no attention to Kennedy’s words during the rebuttal and were far more interested in what was going on with the side of his mouth.

Joe Kennedy has some weird ass shit on the sides of his mouth — The FBI is bad, actually (@EoinHiggins_) January 31, 2018

wtf man pic.twitter.com/MxE3NnpcOO — The FBI is bad, actually (@EoinHiggins_) January 31, 2018

Most are crediting some overzealous chapstick use for the look, coupled with the lighting in the setting chosen for the response. Others thought it was just some drool that managed to make its way out. No matter the reason, it became a point for Trump supporters to hang onto and gave us a slim viral moment at the close of the night — though some might disagree.

Congrats to Joe Kennedy on getting through the Kobayashi Maru of American politics without creating any memes. — Matt Ford (@fordm) January 31, 2018

Others didn’t see it that way and shared their own takes: