Porn Star Stormy Daniels bounded into mainstream consciousness last week following a Wall Street Journal report that she was paid $130,000 to stay quiet about a 2006 sexual encounter with Donald Trump (after he was married to Melania, who had just given birth to their son, Barron). Soon enough, more details than anyone ever wanted about the alleged encounter began to spill forth, all while Trump — uncharacteristically — said nothing on the matter.

Saturday night saw Stormy capitalizing on the notoriety with the debut of her “Making America Horny Again Tour” at an airport strip club in Greenville, South Carolina. The club publicized the event with a poster that read, “HE SAW HER LIVE – YOU CAN TOO!” And hilariously, this meant that prestigious publications like the New York Times and Washington Post sent folks to cover the Trophy Club’s most anticipated act in, well, who knows how long, which just happened to take place on the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. The owner gave bizarre quotes to the NY Times while Stormy played coy:

“Pigs get fat. Hogs get slaughtered,” said Jay Levy, the Trophy Club’s owner, explaining the relative bargain for guests. “I’ve got to take care of my people. I’ll take advantage of the situation, but not my people.” “Nobody wants to be seen with me right now,” the performer, known as Stormy Daniels, said in a brief interview, laughing softly behind an assemblage of nude pictures of herself. The line at her table belied the point.

This was followed by descriptions of the crowd shouting “Waaa-ooooooh!” when body parts began to be revealed, and the piece makes mention of a nameless “member of the news media” who disappeared with a dancer for a private number. Stormy was unable to directly comment on Trump (due to the NDA she reportedly signed), but she told The Post that she doesn’t want this scandal to “overshadow” her, uh, body of work:

“I’m trying to think of what I can say,” said the woman of the hour, sighing and shuddering simultaneously, as if to convey she’s been through an ordeal. She was in between performances, signing autographs and taking topless photos with oglers in a corner of the smoky club. “It’s crazy how one moment can overshadow 15 years of work,” she finally said, running her sparkly purple fingernails over some DVDs in front of her. “I directed all these movies. I know it’s porn, but they aren’t ‘one, two, three, f—.’ These are serious.”

A porn star is (not really) worried about her oeuvre being eclipsed by the Trump sideshow, which means that 2018 is off to a bonkers beginning already.

(Via New York Times & Washington Post)