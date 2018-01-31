Stormy Daniels Casts Doubt On Her Trump ‘Denial’ During Her Wild Appearance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

01.31.18

A few hours before President Trump delivered his teleprompted State Of The Union address, porn star Stormy Daniels surprised everyone by supposedly issuing a denial letter (via Buzzfeed) regarding her reported sexual encounter with Trump. Given that Stormy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the SOTU, the host wanted to know whether the denial was authentic. He read the letter out loud and performed a cursory signature comparison on multiple documents — including his library of autographed Stormy Daniels photos — and he noted that the “denial” signature looked … different.

Kimmel asked whether or not Daniels was the source of the denial and if she signed it, and she simply responded, “I don’t know … did I?” She then admitted, “It doesn’t look like my signature.” From there, Daniels made a few jokes about wanting to lose her dinner while thinking of getting frisky with the commander-in-chief, which led Kimmel to futilely question her before concluding that she’d signed a nondisclosure agreement.

