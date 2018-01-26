Rian Johnson And Mark Hamill Are Starstruck By Stormy Daniels’ ‘The Last Jedi’ Review

Now here’s a random collection of words that, somehow, makes sense: porn star Stormy Daniels, who reportedly had an affair with President Donald Trump, tweeted “f*ck you” to Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

In December 2017, before revealing to the world that she and Trump had “textbook generic” sex and that “he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine,” Daniels shared her four-word review of The Last Jedi on Twitter: “F*ck you Rian Johnson.” (She later called it the “worst movie ever,” meaning Daniels hasn’t seen Ghosts Can’t Do It.) Fair enough! Johnson only saw the tweet this week — I’m as surprised as you are that he doesn’t follow the star of Everybody Loves Big Boobies — and responded with the starry-eyed emoji.

Mark Hamill, who originally disagreed with Johnson’s treatment of Luke Skywalker but later apologized for his comments, also got involved with the weirdest feud since Qui-Gon bet Obi-Wan he could rip Jar Jar’s tongue off first.

