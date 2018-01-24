MoonPie And Wendy’s Are Having A Twitter Love-Fest And We’re All Here For It

01.24.18

You would think that Wendy’s and MoonPie, two of the arguably best brands on Twitter, might have a competitive or adversarial relationship. On the contrary, while both the fast food chain and snack cakes have no problem flaming their respective competition, the two seemingly have nothing but respect for one another. During a recent Reddit AMA with the team behind Wendy’s social media, when asked what their favorite Twitter account was aside from their own, they even pointed succinctly to MoonPie.

Perhaps as a thank you, on Wednesday the MoonPie Twitter account tweeted at Wendy’s, “I think you are very pretty.” Wendy’s likewise responded, “Thanks MoonPie! You’re such a snack!” and from there the whole thing devolved into an adorably funny love-fest. Is it wrong to ‘ship to social media accounts? It wouldn’t be the dumbest thing to happen on Twitter in 2018, anyway.

