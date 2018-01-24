Wendy

You would think that Wendy’s and MoonPie, two of the arguably best brands on Twitter, might have a competitive or adversarial relationship. On the contrary, while both the fast food chain and snack cakes have no problem flaming their respective competition, the two seemingly have nothing but respect for one another. During a recent Reddit AMA with the team behind Wendy’s social media, when asked what their favorite Twitter account was aside from their own, they even pointed succinctly to MoonPie.

Perhaps as a thank you, on Wednesday the MoonPie Twitter account tweeted at Wendy’s, “I think you are very pretty.” Wendy’s likewise responded, “Thanks MoonPie! You’re such a snack!” and from there the whole thing devolved into an adorably funny love-fest. Is it wrong to ‘ship to social media accounts? It wouldn’t be the dumbest thing to happen on Twitter in 2018, anyway.

.@Wendys I think you are very pretty — MoonPie (@MoonPie) January 24, 2018

Thanks MoonPie! You're such a snack! — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 24, 2018

You are very kind I think you are a good person with good taste — MoonPie (@MoonPie) January 24, 2018

You are witty and fun, and all your tweets bring a little sweet into our lives! — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 24, 2018

I like that you are cold but not frozen that’s important and it shows integrity you are very strong — MoonPie (@MoonPie) January 24, 2018

We love that you adventured to space just to bring the people of Earth the Moon's greatest snack. You're an adventurer with a heart of marshmallow! — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 24, 2018

I would do it all over again just to be able to talk to you about it because you’re a good listener — MoonPie (@MoonPie) January 24, 2018

Just when we think we're all alone in this world we remember we're better together. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 24, 2018