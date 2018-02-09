YouTube Suspends Advertising On Logan Paul’s Channel Over Animal Abuse

You would think, after the scandal over his video featuring a suicide victim, Logan Paul would simply have stayed a bit under the radar. He’s spent several weeks trying to deal with the fallout of the scandal, including several projects getting canceled and an apology tour. But apparently not, as a recent video of his — featuring the YouTube star tasering of dead rats — has forced YouTube to pull ads entirely.
Variety reports that YouTube higher-ups have cut off Paul’s revenue stream on the site, removing ads from his channels temporarily and age-restricting his content:
In addition, he fired a Taser on a dead rat in his most recent video, as YouTube noted in announcing its decision to pull ads from Logan’s channels. YouTube also has age-restricted access to Logan Paul’s videos. “After careful consideration, we have decided to temporarily suspend ads on Logan Paul’s YouTube channels,” YouTube said in a statement Friday. “This is not a decision we made lightly; however, we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behavior in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community.”
Removing the ads hits Paul in the wallet, but the age gate also cuts into his viewership. More to the point, however, is that YouTube is acknowledging Paul’s antics might have negative effects well outside his channel. YouTube has spent most of 2017 and all of 2018, at this point, attempting to redress the behavior of figures like Pewdiepie, the site’s biggest star before coming under fire for anti-Semitic and racist statements on his channels, among other scandals. This has generally been followed by waves of “demonetization,” changes to YouTube policy that make it harder to make a living off the site and that may reflect a sudden drop in advertising revenue.
Paul has yet to comment on the latest scandal. But it seems likely that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of him, although things may get worse. The Daily Beast notes Paul recently asked fans to buy his merchandise to help him defray the cost of his $7 million home.
This is what happens when you give uneducated people fame and money, they do stupid things. Please don’t pretend to be surprised, shocked, or upset. If you ignore him, he will go away.
This guy became a millionaire without most people noticing until he made an ass of himself in Japan. We don’t live in an age where ignoring these people does anything anymore.
@dl316bh “This guy became a millionaire without most people noticing”
Uhhh, I hate to break the news to you homie, but ole boy has millions of followers on varying social media platforms.
99% of the population ignoring this guy still leaves over 3 million people watching his shit.
@ak3647 Yes, but if you ignore him, he will be out of your life. Hence, “If you ignore him, he will go away”
What he does has no impact on you as a human being. If his dumbass gets you heated, just ignore him. You literally will never meet him, or have him directly involved in your life, if you ignore him.
The fact that he has to shill merch means his ad-rev is way way down. A combination of people not watching and having his avenues for ad-rev removed. He has no actual talent, so if his YouTube money dries up, he will be the next Vanilla Ice.
“but if you ignore him, he will be out of your life.”
I have ignored him since his inception, but he continues to be jammed down my fucking throat, so no, ignoring him will do nothing.
youtube, metube, lets all get togethertube.
@ImBateman Clicking on articles about him and paying attention to chatter about him on the internet, is not ignoring him. Ignoring means to “disregard intentionally”
“out of your life” & “he will go away” is not seeing him in headlines on a consistent basis.
I had absolutely no idea who he was up (ignored him – never watched a youtube video, never clicked on an article, never uttered his name) until the suicide video got plastered all over the news. Still didn’t acknowledge any of that until the 2nd week of round the clock news on him…
By all account, I ignored the fuck out of him, but he still made headlines, still covered the pages of the media outlets I visited. HE DID NOT GO AWAY.
Your logic is fucking terrible. No one agrees with you. Just Stop.
@ImBateman Your life seems sad.
That’s the best you could come up with?
Want us to give you two some privacy?
OMG you two. Sticking your head in the sand is no way to go through life, son. People exist and influence others whether we want to acknowledge that or not.
The idea that “if I don’t see it, it doesn’t exist” really doesn’t play in the modern age. For example, I intentionally disregard (read: ignore) Fox News, Breitbart, and far right media. Yet it still impacts my life because the people who don’t ignore it gave us Chester Cheetah the president.
Same thing goes for this chuckle fuck. His stupid bull shit doesn’t affect me at all, but when his viewer base is nothing but impressionable kids they learn that you can be a lazy sad sack that contributes absolutely nothing to society and make money. That may not impact us today, but eventually that shit comes home to roost, and the profiting off of gratuitous exploitation should not be allowed to be fostered or normalized.
In conclusion, fuck this guy and get as outraged about his shit as you feel appropriate. Only when we take action can we affect change, and this ass clown is already taking action. Now it’s our turn.
@iDrewAPony Your life seems delusional. You don’t make something go away by ignoring it.
i look forward to him checking me out at walmart.
is that where you cruise for all your dates?
I personally dislike this guy, but if he has a following he should just make a pay website. Youtube gave him his fame, he doesnt need them as much anymore.
His followers are little kids who can’t pay for anything. He absolutely needs youtube. Shit even by age restricting his content they have cut him off considerably
Yeah I agree he should make a website where people have to pay. Let’s see how much people like his content so much where they are willing to pay for it.
I won’t watch the video but I’ll admit the phrase “tasering dead rats” in itself is kinda funny. I’m looking forward to his apology to the rat community and how he was somehow just trying to raise awareness of suicidal rats.
don’t even know this D-bag but the headline is misleading, anything dead is not suffering from abuse.