This Horror Movie Trailer Turns 2016 Into The Nightmare We All Lived Through This Year

12.29.16 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Remember New Year’s Eve of 2016? I don’t know about the rest of you, but I ate, drank, danced, and made merry with some of my closest friends. It was such a quaint, innocent time, as we all marched headfirst into the new year with our minds swirling as to the possibilities that awaited us.

Such is the opening scene of this fake trailer for 2016: The Movie, which comes to us from Friend Dog Studios — but as we all now know, things quickly took a sharp turn for the worse as our cherished entertainers and celebrities began dropping like flies, someone shot a beloved gorilla, England peaced right the hell out of Europe, and then… Well, we all know what happened next. A reality TV star who less than half of the American people voted for managed to clown his way into the White House.

One thing is for sure, “Auld Lang Syne” has never taken on such an ominous tone as it does here. Might want to just hunker down with pickaxes and sledgehammers in the two days left this year, because as the trailer suggests, 2016 might just be getting started. What lies ahead might make this year look like a damn cake walk in comparison.

