Stranger Things card via tori.saru.

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, so we continue our almost-yearly tradition of sharing funny pop culture valentines. Consider it a companion piece to our Valentine’s Day Gift Guide. We’re sharing these cards a bit ahead of the holiday so you have time to acquire some for your friends and loved ones, if you so desire.

These cards feature famous people and characters from TV, movies, and music, along with a few other cards that are just plain wrong. Special thanks to PJ McQuade and Sarah Schroeder for sharing several of these.

Hodor (Game Of Thrones) card by PJ McQuade, for sale here.