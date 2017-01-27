Will Rey Become The Villain In Star Wars? | In Theory

Adam Driver’s Weird Super Bowl Ad Causes A Charlotte Weather Woman To Completely Lose It

Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.27.17

Adam Driver was doing fine work on HBO’s Girls and in small-scale movies like Inside Llewyn Davis before Star Wars: The Force Awakens came around, but ever since Kylo Ren threw his epic temper tantrum, Driver has been everywhere. Between now and the end of 2017, you’ll see him in: the final season of Girls; Jim Jarmusch’s critically-adored Paterson; Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky, where he and Channing Tatum play hillbilly brothers; a little something called Star Wars: The Last Jedi; and during the Super Bowl, in what Snickers is calling the “first-ever” live commercial.

Little is known about the ad, other than it involves Driver and a horse, which is good enough for Kaitlin Cody, a meteorologist for Charlotte’s WCCB News Rising. She thinks he’s “one of the funniest people on Earth, although I guess you have to watch the show Girls to understand.” Cody probably should have stopped there, but she, looking for all the world like she has a major crush on Driver (understandable), continues, “He is hilarious… He kind of looks like my brother, too. Maybe that’s why I give him a, you go, dude.” When her co-workers start cracking up in the background, she adds, “I didn’t say he was cute!” but it was too late. They can’t stop laughing, and neither can she.

I guess Driver really is one of the funniest people on Earth, even if he doesn’t look like a member of your family.

