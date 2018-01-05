Alex Jones Calls CNN’s Brian Stelter A ‘Literal Demon Spawn’ Who Gets ‘Drunk On Children’s Blood’

If anyone is having their moment in the sun thanks to the release of Michael Wolff’s Trump White House tell-all, it’s InfoWars’ Alex Jones. Amid the brewing rift between Donald Trump and Steve Bannon due to Bannon’s contributions to the book, on Wednesday Jones came down on the decidedly pro-Trump side of the feud, ranting on his show that the Breitbart executive chairman looks like he has “organ failure [and] has been run over by a truck with dandruff all over him.” This came one day after Jones, entirely on his own volition, compared Trump’s manhood to the size of his nuclear button.

So already on an obvious roll, on Friday Jones got to talking about Wolff himself, whom he mistrusts if for no other reason than the appearance of his face — which he then compared to CNN’s Brian Stelter’s, insinuating that the two must be related.

Then the following happened, as helpfully transcribed by Media Matters, who are out here doing the lord’s work:

But just look at [Brian] Stelter again. Put him on screen. I think that’s all the broadcast should be, is just a photo of Stelter smiling. Ugh. Ugh. Oh my gosh. Oh, hell on earth. He wants to run your life. He wants to control every aspect of your life because he knows he is a cowardly degenerate sack of anti-human trash. I pledge before my heavenly father that I will resist them every way I can. These people are the literal demon spawn of the pit of hell. Look at him. And you know what, he is better than you if you keep letting him run your life. He runs your kids, he runs the schools, he runs the banks. This guy, this spirit, this smiling, leering devil that thinks you can’t see what he is. He is your enemy. Period. All the narcissistic devil-worshiping filth. I see you enemy. I see you enemy. Enemy. Enemy. You are my enemy. And I swear total resistance to you with everything I’ve got. Disingenuous, fake, false, brokeback, twisted, a defiler, a betrayer, a back stabber, a devil. You will pay. Yeah, you don’t think I see your face, scum? You don’t think I don’t see you, Stelter? I see you, you understand me? I know what you think of me and my family. I see you right back. You understand that? You understand that, Stelter? [Grunting noises] Stelter. You will fall. You will not bring humanity down. God is going to destroy you. Get him off the screen. [Crying] Oh, God, they’re so evil. Just please God, free us from them. They’re drunk on our children’s blood for God’s sake. OK, I’m going to stop right now.

For his part, Stelter had this to say:

Thanks for using a flattering picture of me, @Infowars 🙄 https://t.co/JRR0oUhtxh — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 5, 2018

This has been another episode of “Cooooooool, Alex Jones. Cool, Cool, Cool.” (You can watch the full segment here, should you wish to do so.)

(Via Media Matters)