Noted conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones has decided to shake things up on his show. That is, instead of simply ranting about Obama being a sulfur-smelling demon or Hillary Clinton making grown men rip off their shirts, Jones decided to challenge Alex Baldwin to a good, old-fashioned fight behind the barn. For charity? Perhaps, but Jones is wagering $1 million to some nebulous cause, which seems awfully (financially) optimistic on his behalf. For over five minutes, Jones delivers a paranoid rant, beginning with his distaste over Baldwin’s SNL portrayal of Donald Trump:

“Alec Baldwin thinks he is a tough guy. I challenge him a million dollars to the charity he wants, to get in the ring with me, bare knuckle. I will, I’ll do it right now. I’ll get in the ring with you and I will break your jaw, I will knock your teeth out, I will break your nose, and I will break your neck. You coward, you think you’re a tough guy, messing with little cameramen people”

Jones continues for a long time, although he admits to “eating jalapenos” during a break, so maybe that’s how he stokes the rage. And his sense of delusion is bonkers as hell:

“If you did this to Andrew Jackson 200 years ago, he’d call you out in the street, man. Dude, I don’t sit there and say that you hate black people. I mean what the hell man. Just because you dehumanize me, and want to go on the news and lie about me, or create some fictional character who you say is Alex Jones. You just can’t get away with that bro. So I’m not going to attack anybody unless they legally get in the ring with me. I guess bare knuckles boxing is illegal so, the point is that I guarantee you — I just am tired of these people, man. I’m tired of you writing checks you can’t cash, bro. I hope one of you actually takes me up on this. Alec Baldwin, supposedly a tough guy, Irish, I’m sure he is.”

Then Jones decides he wants to fight Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly! Because he’s maybe a tough Irish dude, too. Jones feels like he can take on Baldwin and O’Reilly at the same time because he’s younger than both of them. It’s no wonder that Trump listens to Jones and often repeats his conspiracy theories (he even did so at rallies). And while there’s some debate as to how much of Jones’ off-the-wall persona is merely theatrics, Trump also plays to the most outrageous option available.

In addition, Jones and his deep-state conspiracy theories — which argue that the Sandy Hook parents were actors, and both the OKC bombing and JFK assassination were U.S. government operations — recently received publicity, thanks to Sean Hannity’s lip service to the term. Yeah, it’s only a matter of time before we see Jones at a White House press briefing.