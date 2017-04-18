Infowars

The Alex Jones custody trial was off to a rousing start this morning with multiple embarrassing claims by ex-wife Kelly Jones’ attorney. First, Bobby Newman told the court that Alex couldn’t remember basic details about his kids during a deposition because he just “ate a big bowl of chili.” In addition, Alex acted slightly disruptive (and was reprimanded) for making faces and shaking his head while the hits kept coming. The basic issue confronted after these ugly opening arguments revolved around Kelly’s claims that Jones is unstable while his attorney says that he’s simply acting in “performance art.” (Jones curiously disputed this excuse while driving to the courthouse: “I am completely real and everybody knows it.”)

Alex was expected to take the stand today, but that event was postponed until tomorrow’s proceedings. Don’t worry, there’s still entertainment to be had. Since this trial isn’t exactly C-SPAN level viewing, much of what poured onto the internet came from Buzzfeed News’ Charlie Warzel, whose fingers must be aching after tweeting an exhaustive supply of 140-character (or less) reports. Most importantly at this moment, Kelly’s attorney apparently played Infowars episodes that show Alex ripping his shirt off. This was an “intense” viewing experience.

cant speak 4 everyone but it's surreal to be 10 ft from AJ & watch videos of him taking shirt off & hear lawyer defend claims of paranoia — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) April 18, 2017

Ok the clip evidence portion is over. Was really intense. — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) April 18, 2017

In addition, Kelly’s lawyer alleged that Jones has been diagnosed with both narcissism and paranoia (which Alex’s lawyer disputes). And he allegedly took off his shirt during a family therapy session?