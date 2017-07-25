Alex Jones And Spencer Pratt Have Become Snorkeling Buddies In Hawaii

Infowars/Getty

Unlikely celebrity friendships aren’t always as cute as say unlikely animal friendships, but they do strike the same sort of curiosity. Especially when the budding buddyhood involves snorkeling and tearing the sh*t out of shirts in the name of broadcasting tirades. So, uh, have a think about that.

Reality television mainstay and Lady Gaga despiser Spencer Pratt spotted Alex Jones at his Hawaiian resort. The conspiracy obsessed broadcaster snorkeled as Pratt observed and shared his discovery on Twitter. You will either be delighted or disappointed by what Jones brings to the vacation bathing trunks table.

Yo Alex jones is snorkeling in front of me — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 24, 2017

The Cut peered into Pratt’s Jones-related wheelings and dealings at the resort. Pratt told them that he and Jones planned to go snorkeling together. That’s when the Twitter video pretzels began raining onto the field from Pratt’s account. He shared a number of videos from his interactions with the far-right host ranging from a howdy alongside Pratt’s pregnant wife Heidi Montag to Alex Jones declaring victory over Megyn Kelly to Pratt trying to nudge a shouty rant out of the Infowars operator. Pratt was only able to get Jones to take it to a 0.7 on the freakout meter providing anti-Clinton jabs and recalling a dream involving Paula Jones.