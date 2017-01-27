Under Donald Trump’s administration, national parks face a number of perils greater than losing their Twitter accounts, which is what happened to the National Park Service after they tweeted “crowd-size” photos to prove one of many outrageous Trump claims wrong. However, they’re determined to spread the truth, and Twitter — as the president knows — is the place to disseminate one’s message, so some National Park Service employees apparently created a rogue account to tweet facts about climate change.
Of course, some more ribbing has been happening along the way but these employees are now disseminating facts through an alt-government account. That’s a sobering realization, which is also how an alternative EPA account now feels on the matter.
Now, loads of these alt-government accounts are popping up and being tracked by the RoguePOTUSStaff on Twitter. They’re catching on fast — the @RogueNASA account already has over 625,000 followers with other accounts also boasting significant numbers. It’s a trend that won’t die anytime soon, and the @altFDA account wonders how many Trump executive orders will drop in a given day (perhaps 5?). They’d also like folks to acknowledge the existence of science.
Both @RogueNASA and @altNOAA are shaming Trump for “whining like a child” over his crowd sizes rather than working for the American people.
When it was just a few it seemed like it might actually be Federal Employees — or someone close to some — now it just seems like a bunch of people hoping on the troll train
Agreed that this movement could become tainted – there’s no way to verify these accounts are, or who’s running them. Twitter’s not going take the time to blue-check these. But you know what, let the sword cut both ways. The election was won in no small part thanks to Twitter trolls, after all.
Anyone even insinuating that the EPA (or any government agency) operates with transparency is Trump level ignorant…
They ARE correct that a gag order indeed does not foster communication, so there’s that.
