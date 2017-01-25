AltUSNatParkService Twitter

Although the National Park Service Twitter has been sent to Twitter purgatory by President Trump, a new Twitter account is taking up where it left off. Deeming itself the “AltUSNatParkService,” the page has adopted the mantle of its predecessor by tweeting climate change facts in direct opposition to Trump’s new policies.

The National Park Service Twitter account set the world abuzz when it defied the current administration and sent out climate change facts. Controversy arose when the account was barred from tweeting as the Trump White House looked to put the kibosh on all things climate change, including Trump reportedly telling the EPA to take information down from its site. And now, the resistance is alive and well.

The account deems itself as “The unofficial ‘resistance team of U.S. National Park Service” and is tweeting out facts similar to the ones that got the original account in hot Trump water. It’s also having a little fun thumbing their nose at the president:

Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS. You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time! — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

Trump knows climate change is real, he just doesn't care. For deniers, ignoring these worries is more profitable. Why worry when you're 70? — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

It’s not known who is exactly running the account, but when Mashable reached out for clarification, the Twitter account said it was run by “several active National Park Service rangers and friends”:

Hi @JettGoldsmith This accnt being run by several active NPS rangers and friends. — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

The account is still going strong, with no scoldings from the White House, as of yet.

(Via Mashable)