Alyssa Milano‏ Calls Out Matt Damon For His Comments On The ‘Spectrum’ Of Sexual Harassment

#Matt Damon
12.16.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Earlier this week Matt Damon raised some eyebrows with his comments on the current reckoning of sexual harassment allegations taking down what were once seemingly untouchable figures in media and politics. Damon, who of course has connections to Harvey Weinstein, sat down with Peter Travers and tried to compare what he called a “spectrum of behavior” — which of course exists, but it was the way he presented his thoughts that came off as unfortunate.

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior. And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

Many rightfully called Damon out for his ‘mansplainey sentiments, and on Friday Alyssa Milano, who helped spearhead the #MeToo movement, sounded off on Twitter to point out the problematic nature of Damon’s response. “Dear Matt Damon,” she started off in a six-part tweet. “It’s the micro that makes the macro.” The actress went on to share her own experiences to point out how this behavior, on any point of the spectrum, is hurtful and damaging to women.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Matt Damon
TAGSALYSSA MILANOmatt damonMINNIE DRIVER

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 1 day ago 12 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago 15 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 2 days ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP