Earlier this week Matt Damon raised some eyebrows with his comments on the current reckoning of sexual harassment allegations taking down what were once seemingly untouchable figures in media and politics. Damon, who of course has connections to Harvey Weinstein, sat down with Peter Travers and tried to compare what he called a “spectrum of behavior” — which of course exists, but it was the way he presented his thoughts that came off as unfortunate.

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior. And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

Many rightfully called Damon out for his ‘mansplainey sentiments, and on Friday Alyssa Milano, who helped spearhead the #MeToo movement, sounded off on Twitter to point out the problematic nature of Damon’s response. “Dear Matt Damon,” she started off in a six-part tweet. “It’s the micro that makes the macro.” The actress went on to share her own experiences to point out how this behavior, on any point of the spectrum, is hurtful and damaging to women.

Dear Matt Damon, It’s the micro that makes the macro. (Thread) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

We are in a “culture of outrage” because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017