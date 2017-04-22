Only a week after a shocking incident with a passenger caused outrage on a United flight, American Airlines is trying to calm a new incident before it becomes out of control. Video posted by fellow passenger Surain Adyanthaya on an American flight from San Francisco to Dallas shows a woman crying after allegedly being hit by a flight attendant with a stroller she had brought on the flight. The video captures the moments after the alleged incident and the confrontation between the employee and another passenger on the flight according to Q13 Fox:

In the video, a male passenger can be heard saying that he’s “not going to sit here and watch this.” The passenger stands up in the aisle and asks the flight crew, “What’s the guy’s name that did that with the stroller, I want to know the guy’s name.”

Moments later, a male flight attendant boards the plane, and the passenger who stood up says to him: “Hey bud, you do that to me and I’ll knock you flat.”

The flight attendant points his finger back at the passenger, moving toward him as he fires back, “You stay out of this!”

When the passenger jumps out of his seat, the flight attendant holds his hands out and says, “Try it. Hit me. You don’t know what the story is.”