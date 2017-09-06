WARNING: Possible spoilers for American Horror Story: Cult’s season premiere ahead
The return of American Horror Story might be one of the most highly-anticipated in the show’s history, if only because of Ryan Murphy’s early hint that this season will follow the 2016 election. While most of that anticipation was likely similar to rubber necking while passing a car crash, the promotional build for the show has shown that the election is only the underlying spark for the season and the cult full of clowns seems to be the real threat.
Join The Discussion: Log In With