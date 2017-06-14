Dr. Brandon Rogers first broke through with some viral fame after posting a video of himself singing Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee” on Instagram. The cover spread quickly around the internet and even gained the attention of the band, earning him a chance to join them on stage for a special performance of the song to kick off 2017.
It was a promising start for Dr. Rogers and it seemed to earn him a chance to appear on America’s Got Talent on an episode that is set to air in July. The problem is that Rogers will not be around to see it. The 29-year-old was tragically killed in a car accident in Maryland over the weekend, cutting his promising life short and destroying his chance to watch his glory on the America’s Got Talent stage.
Rogers run in with Boyz II Men earned him the attention of America’s Got Talent producers and the band shared their reaction to his loss with a post on Instagram:
A few moths back we brought this young man out to the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas to perform with us. He was great all 3 nights! Just a genuinely nice person and a really good singer! Gone too young and gone too soon. It hurts to know that the world will never have a chance to witness what his impact on the world could have been as a Doctor and even on the music world. A great spirit and a great voice. Even for the little time we knew you you will be sorely missed.
Join The Discussion: Log In With