Who thinks we should bring @drb_rog out to Vegas for a show?? A post shared by BoyzIIMen (@boyziimen) on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:00pm PST

Dr. Brandon Rogers first broke through with some viral fame after posting a video of himself singing Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee” on Instagram. The cover spread quickly around the internet and even gained the attention of the band, earning him a chance to join them on stage for a special performance of the song to kick off 2017.

#tbt my start to 2017. still can't believe this happened 😩🙌🏽 …. FOREVER grateful @boyziimen A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

It was a promising start for Dr. Rogers and it seemed to earn him a chance to appear on America’s Got Talent on an episode that is set to air in July. The problem is that Rogers will not be around to see it. The 29-year-old was tragically killed in a car accident in Maryland over the weekend, cutting his promising life short and destroying his chance to watch his glory on the America’s Got Talent stage.

Rogers run in with Boyz II Men earned him the attention of America’s Got Talent producers and the band shared their reaction to his loss with a post on Instagram: