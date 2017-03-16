Ariel Winter Slams Haters for Body Shaming

Commuters Learn Why You Don’t Stand Too Close To An Amtrak Train Plowing Through Fresh Snow

03.16.17 2 hours ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Earlier this week much of the Northeast was blanketed in a foot or more of snow in some parts thanks to Winter Storm Stella — or, “a frigging snowstorm,” as some of us called it. Many businesses closed for the storm or gave employees the option of working from home (if you’re not already fortunate enough to work from home all the time, anyway), but by Wednesday, most people were getting back to the grind.

Such was the scene at this Amtrak station in — well, I’m not exactly sure where, but somewhere in the Northeast — as commuters waited for the first train in the wake of the storm. As you can see, that is about a foot of snow sitting on those tracks as an approaching train speeds towards the station. A few of the hapless commuters make a feeble attempt to run for cover as the train gets nearer, bringing a virtual tsunami of snow with it — other than the woman in the foreground who provides a cautionary tale as to why you should look up from your damn phone once in awhile.

In the end no one was safe from the punishing wall of snow, including our intrepid cameraman who gets taken out along with everyone else. Consider this just another reason to stay in bed until spring.

(Via Tastefully Offensive)

Around The Web

TAGSamtrakSnowwinter storm stella
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP