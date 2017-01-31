Well, it wouldn’t be a normal day in 2017 without waking up to see what the President of the United States spewed out on Twitter while we were all sleeping, and once again this morning Donald Trump did not disappoint. This time Trump doubled down on his “tears of Chuck Schumer” tweet from yesterday morning (referring to the Democratic minority leader’s emotional press conference regarding the Muslim ban), taking yet another shot at Schumer by tweeting, “Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!”
This time Amy Schumer, pictured alongside Senator Schumer at a joint press conference to combat gun violence in August of 2015, jumped to her uncle’s defense on Instagram with a lengthy diatribe to remind us what is at stake — all the while our president continues to make petty and childish jabs on Twitter.
This is what he was thinking about at 621am. This was his tweet after his first soldier died. Also 8 Yemeni women and 7 children died and trump called the raid "successful" Also I know chuck Schumer and HE CANNOT act trust me. He can barely smile on cue. He can't help but be transparent and genuine. He was hurt for those people and all the people facing such unconstitutional injustice. Trump is about to bombard us with so many awful decisions. His Supreme Court pick will be terrifying and he will try and stop same sex adoption and all our other nightmares. We can't get burnt out or overwhelmed and distracted. We need to stay focused and organized. Tell your friends who say "I'm just not political" that that doesn't cut it anymore. We need people alert and fighting for each other's rights. Tell your sheltered friends to wake up and help. If you live somewhere where youve never even met a Muslim person and it feels like this doesn't really affect you. It does. A Muslim ban is so unconstitutional and cruel. They are good, hard working people and a refugee from the countries he isn't letting people in from have never committed any acts of terrorism on US soil. Never. We need to fight this now and together. Call congress. Call the senate. We need to wake up and rise up together. People need our help.
