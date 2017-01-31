Getty Image

Well, it wouldn’t be a normal day in 2017 without waking up to see what the President of the United States spewed out on Twitter while we were all sleeping, and once again this morning Donald Trump did not disappoint. This time Trump doubled down on his “tears of Chuck Schumer” tweet from yesterday morning (referring to the Democratic minority leader’s emotional press conference regarding the Muslim ban), taking yet another shot at Schumer by tweeting, “Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!”

This time Amy Schumer, pictured alongside Senator Schumer at a joint press conference to combat gun violence in August of 2015, jumped to her uncle’s defense on Instagram with a lengthy diatribe to remind us what is at stake — all the while our president continues to make petty and childish jabs on Twitter.