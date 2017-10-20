Animals It Would Be Fun To See On The Loose In A City, Ranked

Shutterstock

Three preliminary notes:

NOTE NUMBER ONE: This is a list of animals that I would like to see on the loose in a city. I made it because there might be nothing I love more. You should see me when my Twitter feed starts lighting up with reports of an animal running free in an area where animals do not usually run free. I can’t get anything done. If I had a secretary I would press my intercom (which I also do not have) and shout “CHERYL, HOLD MY CALLS.” I am very serious about this

NOTE NUMBER TWO: This list only covers single animals. Yes, 800 penguins waddling around Chicago would be hilarious. And 50 koalas scurrying through the streets of Atlanta would be like oxygen to me. And I kind of want to see authorities try to wrangle 6,000 snapping turtles that are menacing Boston. But that’s another list.

NOTE NUMBER THREE: This list only covers fun and relatively harmless animal escapes. Is there maybe a tiny part of me that wants to see a rhinoceros charge through a city and smash up cars and property? Well, yeah. But that’s what I have the CBS television series Zoo for.

Here we go.

10. A moose

About 60 percent of this is based on the fact that “moose” rhymes with “loose” and everyone would be screaming “MOOSE ON THE LOOSE.” The rest of the breakdown is something like 15 percent based on the presence of antlers and 25 percent based on the time I read a news story about a moose that was running around a town and stopped at a Hooters and a Harley dealership. That moose had a full afternoon planned. I can respect that.

9. A llama

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I know I would like to see a llama on the loose in a city because I have seen llamas on the loose and it was probably the greatest day of my life. Do you guys remember the llama chase? My Lord, they had the news helicopters on them and everything. I wish I had been in the newsroom when that call got made.

“Boss, we have llamas on the loose.”

“What?!”

“Yeah they’re running amok and every time authorities try to corner them they sprint away.”

“Why don’t we have a live feed of this?”

“Well… we’d need to use the helicopter, sir.”

“And?”

“Well do we really wanna burn fuel on a llama chase?”

“Carl, what’s the point of even HAVING a helicopter if we’re not using it on a llama chase?”

Stupid Carl.