Anna Paquin Instantly Recognized Her ‘True Blood’ Sex Scene In The Background Of That Recent BBC News Broadcast

#True Blood
Managing Editor, Trending
08.13.17 2 Comments

HBO

Earlier in the week, BBC News fell into quite the embarrassing gaffe on live television as someone in the background was caught looking at something a little more sensual on their computer screen. The initial thought was that someone was enjoying a little bit of porn during work hours, which is frowned upon but also quite the gutsy move for your typical employee. That’s high praise. But the reality of the situation is actually far more understandable and far funnier than anybody could’ve guessed.

While some reporters at the BBC denied it was their desk and computer, even noting where they are in the news room, it was actually the keen eye of the person in the scene that gave away what the reporter was really watching. They were watching a sex scene, but it wasn’t porn. It was True Blood and Anna Paquin knew it immediately. Once the news started to go viral, the actress noticed and tweeted about her nude cameo on the evening news:

Around The Web

TOPICS#True Blood
TAGSANNA PAQUINBBC NewsNudityTRUE BLOOD

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 4 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP