Anthony Bourdain Is No Fan Of ‘Insufferably Smug’ Bill Maher

Getty Image

Anthony Bourdain, hater of home fries and lover of steak, has a delightful new interview with Reason to promote his perpetual Parts Unknown voyage on CNN. As luck had it (for readers), this talk took place right after the electoral college symbolically confirmed Donald Trump for the presidency. And as writer Alexander Bisley puts it during the introduction, Bourdain “continues not to give any f*cks” while discussing this subject.

Naturally, Bourdain does do some Trump-trashing in this interview, but he does not discriminate down party lines here. In addition to equating Trump with a larger trend — the rise of authoritarianism — Bourdain (a liberal) also takes aim at the left side of the political spectrum. In particular, he’s not a fan of the Real Time With Bill Maher host, who did not impress him when Bourdain guested a few years ago. Here’s what Bourdain thinks of Maher:

“Insufferably smug. Really the worst of the smug, self-congratulatory left. I have a low opinion of him. I did not have an enjoyable experience on his show. Not a show I plan to do again. He’s a classic example of the smirking, contemptuous, privileged guy who lives in a bubble. And he is in no way looking to reach outside, or even look outside, of that bubble, in an empathetic way.”

Bourdain also expresses disgust at political correctness, which he says has quashed free speech in universities and demonized comedians. He then hints at how this election could very well have been a response to how liberals regard gun-toting red staters: