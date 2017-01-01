Anthony Bourdain Is No Fan Of ‘Insufferably Smug’ Bill Maher

Anthony Bourdain, hater of home fries and lover of steak, has a delightful new interview with Reason to promote his perpetual Parts Unknown voyage on CNN. As luck had it (for readers), this talk took place right after the electoral college symbolically confirmed Donald Trump for the presidency. And as writer Alexander Bisley puts it during the introduction, Bourdain “continues not to give any f*cks” while discussing this subject.
Naturally, Bourdain does do some Trump-trashing in this interview, but he does not discriminate down party lines here. In addition to equating Trump with a larger trend — the rise of authoritarianism — Bourdain (a liberal) also takes aim at the left side of the political spectrum. In particular, he’s not a fan of the Real Time With Bill Maher host, who did not impress him when Bourdain guested a few years ago. Here’s what Bourdain thinks of Maher:
“Insufferably smug. Really the worst of the smug, self-congratulatory left. I have a low opinion of him. I did not have an enjoyable experience on his show. Not a show I plan to do again. He’s a classic example of the smirking, contemptuous, privileged guy who lives in a bubble. And he is in no way looking to reach outside, or even look outside, of that bubble, in an empathetic way.”
Bourdain also expresses disgust at political correctness, which he says has quashed free speech in universities and demonized comedians. He then hints at how this election could very well have been a response to how liberals regard gun-toting red staters:
He hit the nail on the head regarding Maher.
Maher is absolutely smug. But I still want him there saying the things he says.
Why? There are others out there saying what he is saying in a much less abrasive way. He’s complete unneeded.
It looks like there’s hope for Bourdain after all.
being nice doesnt mean you’re not stupid.
Who doesn’t seem a bit full of himself doing the schtick that has worked for him all these years. Bill Maher is more pragmatic than he appears when trying to keep his panel or guests moving forward to Sesame Street style attention deficit opportunities for comedy. He would not deny a bias. He shouldn’t have to play dumb. Whoever sbelieves ideas all deserve a level playing field probably believes Adam and Eve should be taught in school.
Jim Downey from SNL had the best description of Maher. He said he is a funny guy but his type of humor “congratulates itself on its own edginess.”