03.24.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

While his fellow former Celebrity Apprentice host’s world crumbles in Washington, D.C., Arnold Schwarzenegger keeps proving exactly who would win in a battle between himself and Donald Trump. While celebrating with Ireland’s ski team at the 2018 Special Olympics in Austria, the former California governor and popular actor recorded a short Snapchat video he later posted to his official Facebook page. With the caption, “These guys inspire me!” Schwarzenegger commended the team and all the other athletes he’d met at the games.

As a Reddit user later noted with a screenshot of a since-deleted exchange between Arnold and a commenter, however, not everyone in his Facebook feed was impressed. “The Special Olympics make no sense,” the poster wrote. “The Olympics are for the best athletes in the world to compete against each other.” The comment also made use of a derogatory term not worth repeating here, thought it apparently inspired Schwarzenegger to take the higher ground:

As stupid and evil as this comment is, I’m not going to delete it or ban you (yet) because it’s a teachable moment. You have two possible paths ahead. Right now, I guarantee you that these athletes have more courage, compassion, brains, skill — actually more of every positive human quality than you. So take their path — you could learn from them, and try to challenge yourself, to give back, to add something from the world. Or you can stay on your path, and keep being a sad, pitiful, jealous internet troll who adds nothing to the world but mocks anyone who does out of small-minded jealousy.

