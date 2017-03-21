Donald Trump may have won the ultimate prize — the White House — but sweet victory never guaranteed that he wouldn’t be territorial over Celebrity Apprentice. He would inevitably be “not nice” to anyone who dared to fill his golden shoes, and sure enough, Trump began picking away at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ratings back in January. Trump even launched the annual National Prayer Breakfast by mocking his “destroyed” replacement. The former Governator soon fired back in grand fashion but eventually quit the show over the endless nastiness.

Well, Trump’s new presidential approval ratings floated in yesterday. They’re fairly abysmal (37%), and guess who’s here to celebrate? Trump was already so mad about his fallen ratings, and Arnold’s goading won’t help matters:

“Oh Donald, the ratings are in, and you got swamped. Now you’re in the 30s. But what do you expect, I mean to take away after school programs for children and Meals on Wheels for the poor people. That’s not what you call making American great again, come on. I mean, who is advising you?”

Yep, the action star is kicking him where it should hurt most — the Meals On Wheels outrage that only grows worse every time a Trump associate takes up the subject. From there, Schwarzenegger offers to visit a D.C. middle school with the president, so that he may witness an after school program that Trump seeks to defund. It’s not a bad idea, but Trump isn’t likely to open himself up to that kind of photo op.

This is one feud that should never die. Can’t get enough.