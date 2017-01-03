2016 Was A Record-Setting Year

This Horrifically Awkward New Year’s Countdown Might Make Mariah Carey Feel Better About Herself

01.03.17 47 mins ago

Mariah Carey may have had the worst New Year’s Eve ever, when a lip syncing gone awry resulted in the live trainwreck spectacular that was viewed by millions across the nation. Mimi was quick to shrug off the incident, although it wasn’t long before the whole thing devolved into a he-said, she said.

That was bad! But Mariah should be happy to know that thanks to her, the United States wasn’t the only country to experience mortifying, televised awkwardness on New Year’s Eve, if this clip from Australia’s The Loop is any indication. Apparently what’s happening here is that hosts of the millennial-geared show, Olivia Phyland and Scott Tweedie, were to announce the results of a contest in which a few lucky winners would be invited into the studio to help countdown to 2017.

So I don’t know if these people willingly signed up for the contest or what, but let’s just say they seemed a bit unenthusiastic about their big prize, as if they had been dragged into the studio by the second coming of Michael Scott himself — judging by their reactions. It’s as if they all just lost an iPod in Yankee Swap!

Either way, the Mariah comparison was not lost on Scott Tweedie, who later tweeted about what happened, making light of the incident.

