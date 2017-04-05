A Look Back At Queen Bey's Grammy Looks

Notorious ‘Bachelor’ Villain Corrine Olympios Is Milking Her 15 Minutes With A Clothing Line

04.05.17 2 hours ago

Excited to share a special surprise coming this week…😆🤐🤗 #jointheteam #staytuned #teamcorn 🌽

A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on

Corinne Olympios made history on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor by being the season’s stereotypical “villain” who everybody not only loved to hate … but genuinely seemed to love to love? Before making it to the final four, she of the platinum vagine bequeathed the world with various “Corinne-isms” about her nanny Raquel, the cheese pasta that Raquel makes for her, her penchant for napping (which she allegedly shares with Abraham Lincoln), and requiring sushi, among others.

Now, the self-proclaimed “multi-million-dollar business owner” is parlaying her fame into a clothing line. In a collaboration with Riot Society, Olympios is selling T-shirts, tank tops, and accessories featuring her catchphrases, such as “I Need A Raquel,” “Make America Corinne Again,” “OK, But First Cheese Pasta,” and, of course, “Platinum Vagine.”

Olympios, who claims that she will not be appearing on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise (hand-wanking motion, because, come on), spoke with E! News about her latest endeavor:

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have a clothing line and you know I’ve had so many Corinneisms on the show kind of take off and then people started making shirts and I’m like you know what I’m just gonna to do it,” Corinne shared with E! News exclusively. “I’m gonna try it, I’m gonna try to make my dreams come true. People have been so supportive and I’m so thankful.”

