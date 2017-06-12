The New Season Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Suspends Filming After Mysterious ‘Allegations Of Misconduct’ On Set

#Reality TV
06.11.17 5 hours ago

ABC

ABC’s spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise has officially suspended filming after “allegations of misconduct” on set in Mexico. The cast is reportedly being flown back to the United States while the network undergoes an official investigation of what went on amongst the cast. Filming started around June 3rd before the show’s planned premiere on August 8th, and Warner Bros. has released an official statement about the news:

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

As of now, the network and the studio aren’t offering up any further clues about what the misconduct could be or what any potential responsive action could involve. However, reality television rumor mill and sometimes-reporter Reality Steve (AKA Steve Carbone) provided some insight via an Instagram taken by a fan in the Puerto Vallarta airport.

