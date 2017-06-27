Racial Tension Boils Over On ‘The Bachelorette’

We’ve reached the point in the season of The Bachelorette when the herd starts to thin a bit. Sure, there are still a few guys so nondescript that you’ll swear that you’ve never seen them before, but for the most part, the real weirdos are getting the boot as their schtick runs its course. This week, that means that we finally said goodbye to Jack, Jonathan (a.k.a. The Tickle Monster), and Iggy.
Jack Stone has somehow managed to be both nondescript and totally creepy at the same time and really sealed the deal with one unsettling line about the ideal date: “First off, I’d lock the door, push everything out and just sit down and hang out. Just like, lay in bed and hang out, honestly. I think that’s the best way to chill.” Ok, Patrick Bateman.
Unfortunately the racial tension that has been an undercurrent in the house since day one continued to be an issue, as Lee (who proved himself to be a big ol’ racist in Twitter before the show even started) continued to antagonize Kenny. Will stepped in, trying to explain the historically problematic roots of referring to black men as “aggressive,” and Twitter finally took notice that Will is the low key MVP of the season and deserves more screen time. Peter may be the frontrunner, but Will is playing a good long game.
Join The Discussion: Log In With