Racial Tension Boils Over On ‘The Bachelorette’

We’ve reached the point in the season of The Bachelorette when the herd starts to thin a bit. Sure, there are still a few guys so nondescript that you’ll swear that you’ve never seen them before, but for the most part, the real weirdos are getting the boot as their schtick runs its course. This week, that means that we finally said goodbye to Jack, Jonathan (a.k.a. The Tickle Monster), and Iggy.

Jack Stone has somehow managed to be both nondescript and totally creepy at the same time and really sealed the deal with one unsettling line about the ideal date: “First off, I’d lock the door, push everything out and just sit down and hang out. Just like, lay in bed and hang out, honestly. I think that’s the best way to chill.” Ok, Patrick Bateman.

Find a man who looks at you…any other way than this #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/lZakO2gzT3 — Jordyn Taylor (@jordynhtaylor) June 27, 2017

When you would literally rather do ANYTHING than "lay in bed and hang out" with Jack Stone. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/SlKFkmaGb0 — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) June 27, 2017

Jack Stone is every tinder date you never want to meet again so you pretend you have a new number #TheBachelorette — Gossip Chris (@gossipgurl) June 27, 2017

Ok wait. Jack stone might be a murderer? Why is his face always like this? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/b8e82mGZA6 — Hannah Beth (@bachtweetsbyhb) June 27, 2017

Jack Stone: "first, I would lock the door…."

Rachel AND ALL OF AMERICA: pic.twitter.com/Y77uEXkegT — Courtney Arnold (@courtarnold_) June 27, 2017

Unfortunately the racial tension that has been an undercurrent in the house since day one continued to be an issue, as Lee (who proved himself to be a big ol’ racist in Twitter before the show even started) continued to antagonize Kenny. Will stepped in, trying to explain the historically problematic roots of referring to black men as “aggressive,” and Twitter finally took notice that Will is the low key MVP of the season and deserves more screen time. Peter may be the frontrunner, but Will is playing a good long game.

Me starting a petition for Will to get more airtime on #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/gKT5cvz5zk — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) June 27, 2017

Live look at Will talking to Lee about black men and aggression. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/y0LpVfSlFj — KemPhD🌹💙 (@kemdoc) June 27, 2017

I've been sleepin on Will but he fine #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/xktNeOGjGl — zetus stupidus (@KenzieSchwarze) June 27, 2017

Can we just keep Will, Peter, and Dean and send everyone else home? #TheBachelorette — Adrienne W (@aigelovessims) June 27, 2017