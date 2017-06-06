Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We are only three episodes into the latest season of The Bachelorette and we’ve already had plenty of controversy, shocking moments, and one very annoying suitor that seemed to be planted by the producers of the show. While the reality competition hasn’t addressed the controversy too much, they did return to talk about the shocking moment involving a contestant with a girlfriend on this week’s show before cutting out the annoying growth known as Whaboom from the show.

Good ol’ Lucas was given the heave on Monday’s show and ended up getting a post-ejection interview with Jimmy Kimmel for good measure. It’s a good thing too because his exit wasn’t without drama and the host was interested in getting the true story. The whole thing revolves around fellow contestant Blake and some allegations involving a sensual encounter with a banana. It’s either Lucas having a “bad dream” as he says to Kimmel or just playing the game that ABC has laid out. Either way, it led to reactions like this online:

Blake just hanging out on Lucas' bed #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ZtgmuS8Psn — Drunk Dolphin (@DrunkDolphinGal) June 6, 2017

From there, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay talked to both men and tried to get a confirmation of the story to no avail. In the end, she decided to send both home and end the threat of Whaboom for the rest of the season. It led to a bit of a fight before their departure, though, and created this absurd moment of television that desperately wanted to be dramatic and failed miserably.

My entire college education just got flushed down the toilet listening to Lucas & Blake fight. @ABC, I'll never forgive you #TheBachelorette — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) June 6, 2017

Blake and Whaboom should be the new Sonic commercial guys#TheBachelorette — Chris Illuminati (@chrisilluminati) June 6, 2017

Actual footage of the argument between Lucas and Blake #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Y405UX0jul — Cassidy Blakeman (@CassidyBlakeman) June 6, 2017